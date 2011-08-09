This PE Firm Chair Just Donated A Very Large Moose Statue To A National Park

GTNP News Releases



Steve Denning, the chairman of Greenwich-based private equity firm General Atlantic LLC, appears to have just donated a very large bronze moose sculpture to Grand Tetons National Park.Denning and his wife Roberta gave the antlered creature through the Grand Tetons National Park Foundation, of which they are members, according to Auction Central News.

The sculpture, called September, was designed by American artist Michael Coleman and stands over nine feet tall.

According to ACN:

The statuesque moose stands near the courtyard of the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor centre and serves as a symbolic ambassador for Grand Teton as it greets visitors from near and far.

Denning joined General Atlantic in 1980; he is also a director at Thomson Reuters.

