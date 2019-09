While promoting his new film “Philomena” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, English actor/comedian Steve Coogan did his best impressions of Sean Connery, Liam Neeson, Michael Cane, and Martin Sheen.

And they’re pretty spot-on. Watch below:

