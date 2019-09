Here’s your Friday video. Stephen Colbert upbraids the Wall Street Journal for not giving him credit for inventing the iPad suit pocket. Enjoy! Via Nick Wingfield.



The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c Who’s Riding My Coattails Now? – iPad Suit Pocket www.colbertnation.com



Colbert Report Full Episodes Political humour Fox News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.