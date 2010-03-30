Steve Cohen's Wife Was So Excited To Sue Him, She "Could Hardly Contain Herself"

Steve Cohen’s ex-wife filed a lawsuit against him at the worst possible time for him on purpose.



There’s a new NYMag profile of Cohen’s ex-wife, Patricia, who filed a lawsuit claiming the billionaire hedge fund manager1hid assets from her and had also engaged in insider trading in the late 1980s.

An excerpt: The suit had affected Steve’s business at a time when he was trying to recruit new investors, no doubt a satisfaction in and of itself.

Here are two sentences from emails she wrote around the time she was filing the lawsuit:

“He’s in the most vulnerable position he’s ever been in.”

“I’m so excited I can hardly contain myself.”

Hell hath no fury.

1You will want to see this cartoon of him on the second page and this one of him and his dark and mysterious new mistress kicking Cinderella out of the house on the second page.

