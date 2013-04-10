Steve Cohen's Jaw-Dropping NYC Penthouse Just Went On The Market For $115 Million

Julia La Roche
Cohen penthouse

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, whose S.A.C. Capital has come under scrutiny lately, is selling his gorgeous Upper East Side duplex penthouse for $115 million, The Real Estalker reports.

He bought the place for $24 million back in 2005. He hired late architect Charles Gwathmey to transform the space.

It really is breathtaking. 

Corcoran has the details of the 9,000 square foot, 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom apartment at One Beacon Court. We’ve included photos in the slides that follow. 

Last month, Cohen agreed to pay $616 million to settle an insider trading probe with the Securities and Exchange Commission. He also snapped up a $60 million oceanfront home in the Hamptons and a $155 million Picasso painting. 

Anyway, let’s take a tour of Cohen’s apartment. 

The apartment features a stunning living room with 24 foot ceilings.

Here's another angle of the living room.

There's a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Here's another angle...

This is the reception room.

Again, more stunning views.

Now we're back in the living room.

Here's the dining area.

The view from the kitchen.

There are four bedrooms. The master suite has an office, sitting room and 2 baths.

Here's the office.

The sitting room...

And the gorgeous bath with white marble walls and black granite floors and two dressing rooms.

The floor plan for the lower level...

The floor plan for the upper level...

Now let's get to know Cohen better...

The Fabulous Life Of Steve Cohen >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.