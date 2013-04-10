Steve Cohen's Jaw-Dropping NYC Penthouse Just Went On The Market For $115 Million

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, whose S.A.C. Capital has come under scrutiny lately, is selling his gorgeous Upper East Side duplex penthouse for $115 million, The Real Estalker reports.



He bought the place for $24 million back in 2005. He hired late architect Charles Gwathmey to transform the space.

It really is breathtaking.

Corcoran has the details of the 9,000 square foot, 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom apartment at One Beacon Court. We’ve included photos in the slides that follow.

Last month, Cohen agreed to pay $616 million to settle an insider trading probe with the Securities and Exchange Commission. He also snapped up a $60 million oceanfront home in the Hamptons and a $155 million Picasso painting.

Anyway, let’s take a tour of Cohen’s apartment.

