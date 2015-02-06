The incredible toys of hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen

When you run one of the world’s most successful hedge funds, you can probably afford some pretty amazing stuff.
So it makes sense that Steve Cohen, with an estimated net worth of $US10.3 billion, has a long list of incredible personal purchases.
Cohen started SAC Capital in 1992, and became a Wall Street legend after his firm saw returns of 70% for two consecutive years.
Cohen is known for his love of art, having spent lavish amounts on famous artwork by Pablo Picasso, Jasper Johns, Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons and more. He also enjoys buying up real estate, and owns several properties, each worth millions of dollars.
In 2013, an SEC probe into insider trading allegations at SAC Capital cost Cohen $US616 million, and in the past couple years, the billionaire has started unloading some of his more expensive items. Cohen himself wasn’t charged, and restructured SAC Capital into a new family office firm called Point72 Asset Management.
But the SEC settlement doesn’t necessarily mark the end of Cohen’s extravagant spending. Cohen’s still in the game — Point72 Asset Management has been doing well since its creation and pulled in $US2.5 -$US3 billion for 2014.
He also made an unsuccessful bid for the LA Dodgers, during which he hired an architect for the Dodgers stadium.
Cohen is really into art -- his collection is estimated to be worth $1 billion. This sculpture of Pablo Picasso by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan is the center piece of his living room.
Amid ongoing SEC investigations, Cohen spent $155 million on a Picasso painting that Steve Wynn accidentally put his elbow through.
He owns the Willem de Kooning painting pictured below, worth $137.5 million. It's the last in its series to be in private ownership.
And a 14-foot shark preserved in formaldehyde, a work by Damien Hirst that cost him about $8 million.
Even more artwork is scattered around his estate in Greenwich, Connecticut. Cohen bought the house for $14.8 million and expanded it to more than 35,000 square feet.
The Greenwich mansion also has a 6,734 square foot ice skating rink, complete with a Zamboni and its own storage cottage.
But having one mansion isn't enough for Steve. He owns a giant penthouse in New York City, which he put on the market for $115 million last year. The price has since been reduced to $82 million, but he still hasn't found a buyer.
Cohen also owns two East Hampton homes, worth $18 million and $60 million. The first one's views were blocked by the home of another hedge fund manager Jim Chanos, so he reportedly bought another.
