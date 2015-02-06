The incredible toys of hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen

When you run one of the world’s most successful hedge funds, you can probably afford some pretty amazing stuff.

So it makes sense that Steve Cohen, with an estimated net worth of $US10.3 billion, has a long list of incredible personal purchases.

Cohen started SAC Capital in 1992, and became a Wall Street legend after his firm saw returns of 70% for two consecutive years.

Cohen is known for his love of art, having spent lavish amounts on famous artwork by Pablo Picasso, Jasper Johns, Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons and more. He also enjoys buying up real estate, and owns several properties, each worth millions of dollars.

In 2013, an SEC probe into insider trading allegations at SAC Capital cost Cohen $US616 million, and in the past couple years, the billionaire has started unloading some of his more expensive items. Cohen himself wasn’t charged, and restructured SAC Capital into a new family office firm called Point72 Asset Management.

But the SEC settlement doesn’t necessarily mark the end of Cohen’s extravagant spending. Cohen’s still in the game — Point72 Asset Management has been doing well since its creation and pulled in $US2.5 -$US3 billion for 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.