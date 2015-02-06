The incredible toys of hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen

Stephanie Yang

When you run one of the world’s most successful hedge funds, you can probably afford some pretty amazing stuff.

So it makes sense that Steve Cohen, with an estimated net worth of $US10.3 billion, has a long list of incredible personal purchases.

Cohen started SAC Capital in 1992, and became a Wall Street legend after his firm saw returns of 70% for two consecutive years.

Cohen is known for his love of art, having spent lavish amounts on famous artwork by Pablo Picasso, Jasper Johns, Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons and more. He also enjoys buying up real estate, and owns several properties, each worth millions of dollars.

In 2013, an SEC probe into insider trading allegations at SAC Capital cost Cohen $US616 million, and in the past couple years, the billionaire has started unloading some of his more expensive items. Cohen himself wasn’t charged, and restructured SAC Capital into a new family office firm called Point72 Asset Management.

But the SEC settlement doesn’t necessarily mark the end of Cohen’s extravagant spending. Cohen’s still in the game — Point72 Asset Management has been doing well since its creation and pulled in $US2.5 -$US3 billion for 2014.

Cohen once spent $100,000 for Food Network star Guy Fieri to spend the day with him.

Source: Page Six

He's dabbled in sports -- Cohen bought a 4% stake in the New York Mets for $20 million.

Source: Reuters

He also made an unsuccessful bid for the LA Dodgers, during which he hired an architect for the Dodgers stadium.

Source: Business Insider, Bloomberg

Cohen is really into art -- his collection is estimated to be worth $1 billion. This sculpture of Pablo Picasso by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan is the center piece of his living room.

Source: Business Insider

Amid ongoing SEC investigations, Cohen spent $155 million on a Picasso painting that Steve Wynn accidentally put his elbow through.

Picasso's 'The Dream' is auctioned by auctioneer Christopher Burge on Nov. 10, 1997, at Christie's auction house in New York. Casino mogul Steve Wynn, who now owns the painting, lost $139 million but got to keep one of his favourites when he poked a hole in the Picasso the year before.

Source: Business Insider

He owns the Willem de Kooning painting pictured below, worth $137.5 million. It's the last in its series to be in private ownership.

A visitor looks at the painting 'Woman III ' by Willem De Kooning during a media preview on April 1, 2009 of a exhibition on loan to Sotheby's New York entitled 'Women'. The collection on loan from Steven and Alexandra Cohen which runs from April 2-14 depicts female subjects.

Source: The New York Times

Other artwork purchased includes a bronze sculpture by Alberto Giacometti for $101 million ...

Two Sotheby's employees stand by a gold patina painted and bronze sculpture by Alberto Giacometti entitled 'Chariot', which was conceived in 1950, and cast in 1951-2. The sculpture sold for just over $100 million Tuesday.

Source: CNBC

And a 14-foot shark preserved in formaldehyde, a work by Damien Hirst that cost him about $8 million.

Source: New York Magazine

Even more artwork is scattered around his estate in Greenwich, Connecticut. Cohen bought the house for $14.8 million and expanded it to more than 35,000 square feet.

Source: Vanity Fair

Apparently the renovations were so big, dump trucks had to make 283 round trips for all the dirt.

Source: Vanity Fair

The Greenwich mansion also has a 6,734 square foot ice skating rink, complete with a Zamboni and its own storage cottage.

Source: Vanity Fair

There have even been rumours of a tattooed pig living in Cohen's mansion -- as another work of art.

Source: Business Insider

But having one mansion isn't enough for Steve. He owns a giant penthouse in New York City, which he put on the market for $115 million last year. The price has since been reduced to $82 million, but he still hasn't found a buyer.

Source: Business Insider

Cohen also owns two East Hampton homes, worth $18 million and $60 million. The first one's views were blocked by the home of another hedge fund manager Jim Chanos, so he reportedly bought another.

Source: Forbes

And to round out the collection, Cohen just bought another enormous mansion in Beverly Hills.

Source: Business Insider

