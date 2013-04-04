Steve Cohen's Ex-Wife's Lawsuit Against Him Is Back

Another headache for SAC Capital founder Steve Cohen…



The ex-wife of Cohen has won the reinstatement of her lawsuit against the billionaire hedge fund manager that seeks $8.25 million in damages, Bloomberg News’ David Rovella reported.

In 2009, Patricia Cohen filed a lawsuit against Steve Cohen allegeding that he hid millions from her during their divorce. She alleged that some of that money had come from insider trading in RCA shares back in 1985 before it was acquired by General Electric, according to DealBook.

The case was dismissed in 2011 because it was filed after legal deadlines. An appeals court ruled that it was filed in time, according to Bloomberg.

Cohen married patricia in 1979 when he was 23 years-old. They had two children together and got divorced in 1988.

