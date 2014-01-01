Steve Cohen Knocks The Price On His Jaw-Dropping NYC Penthouse To $US98 Million [PHOTOS]

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, whose S.A.C. Capital has come under scrutiny lately, is having a hard time unloading some expensive art and real estate.

He failed to sell some high-priced art at a November auction after his firm swallowed a record $US1.2 billion fine.

And he recently knocked the price on his gorgeous Upper East Side duplex penthouse from $US115 million to $US98 million, a

ccording to The New York Daily News.

He bought the place for $US24 million back in 2005, and hired late architect Charles Gwathmey to transform the space.

It really is breathtaking. If you’re wondering, the odd sculpture in the corner is a depiction of Pablo Picasso by Maurizio Cattelan.

Corcoran has the details of the 9,000 square foot, 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom apartment at One Beacon Court. Anyway, let’s take a tour of Cohen’s apartment.

