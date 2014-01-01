Steve Cohen Knocks The Price On His Jaw-Dropping NYC Penthouse To $US98 Million [PHOTOS]

Julia La Roche, Julie Zeveloff
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, whose S.A.C. Capital has come under scrutiny lately, is having a hard time unloading some expensive art and real estate.

He failed to sell some high-priced art at a November auction after his firm swallowed a record $US1.2 billion fine.

And he recently knocked the price on his gorgeous Upper East Side duplex penthouse from $US115 million to $US98 million, a
ccording to The New York Daily News.

He bought the place for $US24 million back in 2005, and hired late architect Charles Gwathmey to transform the space.

It really is breathtaking. If you’re wondering, the odd sculpture in the corner is a depiction of Pablo Picasso by Maurizio Cattelan.

Corcoran has the details of the 9,000 square foot, 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom apartment at One Beacon Court. Anyway, let’s take a tour of Cohen’s apartment.

The apartment features a stunning living room with 24 foot ceilings.

Here's another angle of the living room.

There's a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Here's another angle...

This is the reception room.

Again, more stunning views.

Now we're back in the living room.

It has great double-heigh ceilings.

There's that statue of Pablo Picasso, dominating the room.

Here's the dining area.

Gorgeous views abound.

The view from the kitchen.

A dining nook.

There are four bedrooms. The master suite has an office, sitting room and 2 baths.

Here's the office.

The sitting room...

And the gorgeous bath with white marble walls and black granite floors and two dressing rooms.

The floor plan for the lower level...

The floor plan for the upper level...

Another famous piece of NYC real estate was recently price-chopped.

