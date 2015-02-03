Check out the $35 million mansion Steve Cohen is buying in Beverly Hills

It seems that hedge fund titan Steve Cohen is adding to his extensive catalogue of luxurious real estate, this time in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, rumour has it that Cohen is in the process of buying a $US35 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

The property used to belong to the actor Glenn Ford, but has since grown from 8,800 square feet and one bedroom to 12,664 square feet, with nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Other impressive purchases by Cohen include a $US115 million Manhattan penthouse and a $US62.5 million East Hamptons estate. Variety also lists another two mansions in New York City’s West Village that Cohen bought for $US23.4 million and $US38.4 million, as well as his 35,000 square foot home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

His newest property is filled with flat-screen TVs, fireplaces, glass panel walls and has an outdoor saltwater swimming pool with its own special amenities, including colour-changing lights and an underwater sound system.

It's located right by the luxurious Beverly Hills Hotel.

The outdoors include a huge, tiled, saltwater swimming pool with a waterfall.

There's a fire pit by the pool with built-in seating.

The place is filled with fireplaces -- the master bedroom has three.

Outside parking can fit more than two dozen cars, along with a subterranean garage for eight more.

Other outdoor perks include a sports court and sunbathing terraces.

There are two guesthouses and a couple office suites.

Along with all the hanging TVs, the mansion also includes its own movie theatre

It has a pool room and lounge with a full bar.

Also included is a large, glass-fronted room for wine.

