Guess Which Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Had Dinner With Will Ferrell And Tina Brown Last Night

The highlight of the international art show circuit, Art Basel, is taking place in Switzerland at the moment, so of course art aficiondo Steve Cohen is on location.



Last night Credit Suisse hosted a dinner in honour of of Swiss-American artist and composer Chrisitan Marclay.

SAC Capital’s Cohen and his art pal, gallerist Larry Gagosian, were there, according to the New York Post. So was Peter Brant (and his son).

Non-financiers at the dinner included Will Ferrell, Wendi Murdoch, Tina Brown and Roman Abromovich flame Dasha Zhukova.

Don’t miss: Wall Street’s 25 Most Serious Art Collectors >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.