GASPARINO: I Heard That Steve Cohen Looks Terrible And Has Gained 15 Pounds

Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino, who has written a book on insider trading called “Circle of Friends”, has a piece in TIME following today’s criminal indictment of $14 billion SAC Capital Advisors.



One of Gasparino’s sources, who is friends with SAC’s founder Steven Cohen, said that the billionaire hedge fund manager has been putting on lbs. lately.

From TIME:

A friend of mine of who knows Cohen personally said he ran into him at the MLB All-Star game at Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, in which Cohen owns a small stake. Cohen “looked terrible…and he’d gained 15 pounds” since the time the two met just a month or so earlier. More than that, my source told me, Cohen conceded that his business was basically finished and “at this point my No. 1 goal is not getting personally indicted.”

Although Cohen wasn’t explicitly named in the indictment today, Gasparino writes “don’t be surprised if you see an indictment of Cohen in the coming weeks as well.”

