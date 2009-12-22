Steve Cohen Was On A Trashy Talk Show Talking About Cheating On His Wife

In the early nineties, Steve Cohen went on a Geraldo-esque talk show!



The Post has an unbelievable story about the hedge fund billionaire from 1992, the year he started SAC Capital:

Before Cohen became an ultra-secretive billionaire, he went on a talk show.

The NY Post got a hold of a video of Steve Cohen and his wife on the “Cristina” talkshow. The premise of the show was second wives complaining that their husbands won’t break free of their exes.

It seems the talk show must have been to indulge his wife, Alex, because the show is centered around her complaining that Steve was cheating on her with his ex, Patricia Cohen.

(As a reminder, Patricia Cohen is the ex-wife now suing her ex-husband for hiding millions from her and her children and saying that Cohen confessed to insider trading in the 1980s.)

The never-ending scandal is horrible for Steve’s business, SAC Capital.



