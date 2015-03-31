Hedge funder Steve Cohen is starting a venture capital fund

Legendary hedge fund manager Steven Cohen is starting a venture capital fund.

According to a report from Bloomberg News, Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management has started a unit called Honeycomb Ventures that will “mainly invest in growth equity opportunities.”

Bloomberg’s Saijel Kishan reports:

Honeycomb will invest in global media, technology and telecommunication companies, including those that focus on cloud computing, payments and security technology and e-commerce, according to Point72 spokesman Mark Herr … Honeycomb is leading a second round of financing for a wine app called Delectable, which instantly recognises any wine from a photo and allows users to get opinions, see what friends are drinking, buy wine and keep track of their favourite drinks, according to [a] Point72 memo.

Point72 is what Cohen renamed SAC Capital, his previous hedge fund, after SAC plead guilty to securities fraud and paid more than $US1 billion to regulators as part of its settlement.

Point72 now operates only as a family office and manages the wealth of Cohen and its employees.

