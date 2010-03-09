Steve Cohen Transformed His Florida Hotel Room Into A Small Trading Floor And Stayed Inside The Whole Time

Photo: Steve Price’s Flickr

Absolute Return-Alpha spoke to some of the people who attended Morgan Stanley’s annual hedge fund “introduction” conference, The Breakers, to learn more about Steve Cohen and his hedge fund, SAC Capital for their expose.The conference is in Palm Beach, Florida and Steve Cohen was one of this year’s speakers. Cohen never speaks to the press and so any glimpse into his company or personality is seen as especially privileged and unique, no matter how ordinary the detail is.



Here’s one Absolute Return – Alpha found about his trip down to Florida for The Breakers:

Apparently Cohen rebuilt his trading floor in his hotel suite and “locked himself away” for most of the trip.

Boring yet fascinating.

Note: this is not a picture of Steve Cohen’s hotel suite set up. It’s an awesome day trader’s and we just imagine Cohen’s might look like something like this.

Read the full story on Absolute Return – Alpha. (It requires a subscription, but you can sign up for a 2 week free trial.)

