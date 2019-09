Steve Cohen is at Davos this year, where he’s probably having trouble dodging the millions of media people dying to talk to him.



Mark Haines at CNBC for example, says someone from the network tried to talk to him.

Cohen told them, “You don’t need to be talking to me. I’m on the way down.”

Any thoughts about what that means?

