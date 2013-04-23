REPORT: Steve Cohen Bought An Apartment In This Super Swanky West Village Building

Julia La Roche
The Abingdon

Billionaire hedge funder Steve Cohen, whose SAC Capital has come under scrutiny lately, has been snapping up real estate left and right.

He recently purchased a $60 million Hamptons home.  He also bought 145 Perry Street in the West Village, the New York Post reported citing property records. 

He’s not only buying. He also put his Upper East Side duplex penthouse on the market for $115 million.

Now the latest chatter, according to the Post, is that Cohen snapped up an apartment in The Abingdon located on 320 West 12th Street by Abingdon Square Park in the West Village. 

We called The Abingdon up to confirm this.  They had no comment. 

Street Easy’s website shows that there are nine listing currently in contract at the 10-home apartment building.

There are two penthouses — East Penthouse and West Penthouse, according to the Abingdon’s website.  There are two “mansions” — East Mansion and West Mansion. 

The lowest priced unit in the building is a three-bedroom 3,263 square-foot apartment for $8.75 million and the most expensive is a three-bedroom 5,602 square-foot penthouse for $25 million.  There is also a 9,600 square-foot West Mansion costs $25 million, according to Street Easy. 

The most recent sale at The Abingdon was for $13.2 million, the site shows. That was the 5,951 square-foot East Mansion. 

The Abingdon is a newly converted condominium building. The building was originally a home for working women and later a nursing home with 200 beds for its residents, according to the New York Times. 

It looks super nice, according to promotional photos posted on Street Easy. We have included those pictures in the slides that follow. 

Here's a sample of the dining room in an apartment at The Abingdon.

This looks like an inviting place to relax.

Here's what a living room in the The Abingdon looks like.

That bathtub is so luxurious.

Here's what the kitchen looks like. There's tons of light.

Here's another angle of the eat-in kitchen.

More living space...

A hallway.

One of the bedrooms...

This is a nice pantry to keep wine and liquor.

Now let's see what Cohen is selling...

