Even Steve Cohen Has To Show His Tickets To Get Into Christie's For An Art Auction

Billionaire hedge fund manger Steve Cohen was spotted at Christie’s on Tuesday evening at a post-war contemporary art auction.

A spy saw Cohen wearing a plain black jacket, slacks and thick sole lace-ups near the main entrance.

Cohen was also seen fumbling for his tickets. Our spy thought Christie’s should have just recognised him and let him in.

“They were stalling him for tickets. Idiots, when someone pushes hundreds of millions worth of art business through their auctioneer block they should have an effing portrait of him in the ‘Hall of Honour’ and know him by a face,” the spy tells us.

Cohen, who now runs family-office hedge fundPoint72 (formerly known as SAC Capital until the fund pleaded guilty to criminal insider trading charges and paid a huge fine), is an avid art collector.

His personal collection includes pieces by Monet, Picasso, Jasper Johns, Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, Willem de Kooning, Francis Bacon and Andy Warhol, according to a 2010 Vanity Fair profile.

He’s also said to keep a live tattooed Wim Delvoye pig in his Connecticut compound.

It’s unclear if Cohen made any new purchases. We reached out to a spokesperson for comment.

At the auction, a Francis Bacon triptych entitled “Three Studies for a Portrait of John Edwards” sold for $US80.8 million.

