Steve Cohen Has Made A Bid For A Stake In The Mets

Steve Cohen has put in a bid for a minority stake in the New York Mets, the WSJ reports.



Cohen is huge, long-time Mets fan. Plus he knows the Wilpon family — which controls the team — socially, according to the WSJ.

Mets owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz have been looking for a new minority partner to shore up the team’s finances.

Cohen now joins a growing number of heavyweights who have pitched for a stake in the baseball team, including another Wall Street big-shot, David Heller, co-head of Goldman Sachs’s securities division.

Heller is bidding with Apollo president Marc Spilker.

The Mets are seeking to raise about “$200 million to cover losses and pay down debt” and “recently requested that potential investors submit nonbinding letters confirming their interest in the team, including their bid price and size of the stake, which could range from 25% to 49%,” the WSJ reported.

