Steve Cohen's Point72 raises $1.5 billion after supporting Melvin Capital during the GameStop saga, report says

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Steve Cohen runs Point72 Asset Management

Point72 has raised $US1.5 billion after a difficult January for hedge funds, a report said.

Steve Cohen’s fund supported Melvin Capital, which was hit by the GameStop saga.

Point72 is looking to take advantage of new opportunities in the market.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell .

Steve Cohen’s hedge fund Point72 has raised $US1.5 billion after suffering heavy losses in January and providing a lifeline to Melvin Capital, as short-sellers were hit by the GameStop saga, according to a report in Bloomberg and other outlets.

Point72 Asset Management, which is run by New York Mets-owner Cohen, lost around 9% in January, Bloomberg reported.

An army of retail investors last week drove up the share price of video-game store GameStop by around 400%, squeezing hedge funds and other short-sellers who had been betting the stock would fall.



Read More:





Vanda Research’s new retail-investor tracker nailed silver and AMC as likely targets for a Reddit-driven short-squeeze. These are the 4 stocks it says could be the next GameStop.



Point72 provided Melvin Capital with $US750 million in emergency funding after it was hit hard by the GameStop rally. Melvin, which is run by Cohen’s protege Gabe Plotkin, suffered a loss of 53% in January. Plotkin’s fund also received an infusion from Citadel’s hedge funds worth $US2 billion.

Cohen’s Point72 is raising the $US1.5 billion to take advantage of investment opportunities it sees in the market, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Point72 has been contacted for comment by Insider.

The GameStop share price has fallen sharply since Monday, reducing the pain for some short-sellers who held onto their positions. It fell 60% on Tuesday to $US90, having soared above $US340 the previous week, but was up to $US96.00 on Wednesday, showing a near-500% increase so far this year.

Read More:



Famed short-seller Carson Block says a new type of liquidity bubble is feeding the wild swings in day-trading favourites like GameStop â€” and warns that stocks have become a fragile ‘game’



Nonetheless, the rally hit some institutions hard last week. An estimate on Friday said GameStop short-sellers – that is, institutions that were betting the share price would fall – were sitting on losses of around $US19 billion for January.

A research note from Goldman Sachs said the saga led to hedge funds withdrawing from their positions on stocks at the fastest rate since 2009. This – and general fears about the impact of day traders on the market – prompted the S&P 500 stock index to slide around 3% last week.

Yet markets have started February on a brighter note, with many analysts saying the apparent cooling of the retail frenzy has added to confidence. The S&P 500 was up around 3% for the week as of Wednesday morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.