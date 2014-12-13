The Price On Steve Cohen's Unbelievable NYC Upper East Side Penthouse Has Been Chopped ... Again

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steven A. Cohen still can’t find a buyer for his NYC penthouse.

The duplex penthouse at One Beacon Court just had its price reduced to $US82 million, Curbed reports.

The apartment has been on the market since 2013. It was originally listed for $US115 million and then dropped to $US98 million.

Cohen, who now runs Point72 Asset Management (formerly SAC Capital), purchased the apartment in 2005 for $US24 million. He hired late architect Charles Gwathmey to transform the space.

We’ve included the details of the 9,000-square-foot, four bedroom, 5.5 bathroom apartment at One Beacon Court in the slides that follow. It’s definitely impressive. Look and see for yourself.

The apartment features a stunning living room with 24-foot ceilings.

Here's another angle of the living room.

There's a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Here's another angle.

This is the reception room.

Again, more stunning views.

Now we're back in the living room.

It has great double-height ceilings.

There's that statue of Pablo Picasso, dominating the room.

Here's the dining area.

Gorgeous views abound.

The view from the kitchen.

A dining nook.

There are four bedrooms. The master suite has an office, sitting room and two baths.

Here's the office.

The sitting room.

And the gorgeous bath with white marble walls and black granite floors and two dressing rooms.

The floor plan for the lower level.

The floor plan for the upper level.

