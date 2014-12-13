The Price On Steve Cohen's Unbelievable NYC Upper East Side Penthouse Has Been Chopped ... Again

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steven A. Cohen still can’t find a buyer for his NYC penthouse.

The duplex penthouse at One Beacon Court just had its price reduced to $US82 million, Curbed reports.

The apartment has been on the market since 2013. It was originally listed for $US115 million and then dropped to $US98 million.

Cohen, who now runs Point72 Asset Management (formerly SAC Capital), purchased the apartment in 2005 for $US24 million. He hired late architect Charles Gwathmey to transform the space.

We’ve included the details of the 9,000-square-foot, four bedroom, 5.5 bathroom apartment at One Beacon Court in the slides that follow. It’s definitely impressive. Look and see for yourself.

