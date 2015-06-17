Watch hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen eat chorizo on Guy Fieri's Food Network show

Notoriously private and press-shy hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen was spotted on a recent episode of Guy Fieri’s Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

In the episode, Fieri heads to Los Angeles to grill up homemade chorizo in a Yucatan-style restaurant called Chichén Itzá.

Fieri, who has eaten Super-Duper Weenie hot dogs at Cohen’s house in Connecticut before, compared the chorizo to a “Yucatan hot dog” with a “great meat to fat ratio.”

Cohen seemed to enjoy it too.

“Just intense flavour,” Cohen said. “Something different like I’ve never had before.”

Cohen, 58, is the founder of Stamford, Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management, an $US11 billion “family office” hedge fund formerly known as SAC Capital.

(Cohen can be spotted at 2:15 and 3:54) [via Dealbreaker]

