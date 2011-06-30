A Massive Fire Ripped Through The East Hampton Mansion Owned By Wall Street's Most Famous Art Dealer

Larry Gagosian and Steve Cohen at the Robin Hood Gala earlier this year.

Photo: Courtesy of Bloomberg

Gallerist and art dealer Larry Gagosian is a name known to any genuine art collector on the Street.Gagosian is a regular presence in the New York social pages, and is often snapped in pictures alongside his friend and client, SAC Capital chief Steve Cohen.



In fact the pair were spotted last week at Art Basel, at a Credit Suisse-hosted dinner in honour of of Swiss-American artist.

Gagosian is still overseas, luckily.

On Tuesday night a massive fire triggered by someone soldering (doing repair work) in the kitchen, which required 50 firefighters at the scene, “ripped through [his] Hamptons mansion… threatening countless priceless artworks,” according to the New York Post.

Firefighters gathered outside Gagosian’s East Hampton home.

Photo: East Hampton Patch

“Firefighters said Gagosian’s caretaker rescued two of his most valuable pieces by running out with them after the blaze started around 9 p.m. Amagansett Fire Chief Mark Burnett said works from the dealer’s legendary collection suffered no fire or water damage.”A miracle!

One firefighter told the Post that they’d managed to save a TV, too: “It was the biggest one I’ve ever seen.”

Gagosian’s home is on Further Lane — a stretch famed for its mansions and high-net worth residents.

Apparently because Gagosian’s home has “a long, winding driveway… it [was] a little harder to navigate with the fire apparatus. A gate at the front of the property slowed first responders down because they needed a gate code,” Patch East Hampton reported.

Gagosian’s personal art collection is reported to be worth $1 billion.

Don’t miss: What Wall Street Really Does In The Hamptons >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.