Steve Cohen Hosts A Dinner Party With Big Republican Donors To Make Sure They Win Next Time

Someone’s not a fan of financial reform.



Steve Cohen just hosted a dinner party at his house in Greenwich to ensure his new favourite political party – Republicans – win in the upcoming midterm elections.

SAC Capital’s Steve Cohen recently made a big shift in donor allegiance from Democrat to Republican, says A R Alpha.

At a meeting at his house on Tuesday night, Cohen, other large donors, and Republican party operatives strategised with him and other large donors.

From A R Alpha:

Hedge fund managers assembled at SAC Capital Advisors founder Steven Cohen’s home in Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday evening to discuss how to help Republican Party candidates win the upcoming midterm elections.

According to a person familiar with the event, attendees included Bruce Kovner of Caxton Associates, Paul Singer of Elliott Management, Daniel Senor of Rosemont Capital, and various GOP operatives.

(Side note: Paul Singer officially hates the magazine A R Alpha right now. Singer is currently in a big legal battle with the magazine over one of the investor’s letter the magazine wants to publish. Singer is pissed, wants the magazine to reveal its source, and is taking the matter to court. And now A R Alpha has published another story Singer would probably prefer not be published. Awesome.)

