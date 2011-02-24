Steve Cohen Keeps An Apocalypse-Proof Data centre In A Tiny Village Off-Site Just In Case

The latest evidence of Steve Cohen’s awesomeness: he keeps an off-site emergency data centre in Connecticut just in case anything ever goes wrong.



The place sounds more or less nuclear bomb proof, and it’s located in a tiny village in Connecticut that Reuters says is about 65 miles north of Stamford.

The village, Wappinger Falls, only has a population of 5,000, and it houses the data centre warzone that has:

an uninterrupted power supply with an emergency generator

a different power grid from the Stamford and New York sites

The Reuters story is about how Cohen is the government’s “Moby Dick” because he’s the best hedge fund manager out there right now.

And if you ask us, hard-arse stuff like this is why people pay 3% and 50% fees they “hate.”

Because even if everyone in New York gets blown to pieces, there will still be a record of the money they held with Cohen.

His investors, obviously will have gotten out long before the blast.

For all of the other hedge fund managers feeling incomplete because they don’t have super intense apocalypse-proof data centres of their own, don’t feel bad. You might not have Cohen’s awesomeness, but you also probably don’t have his looks. Cllick here to check out the sexiest hedge fund managers alive >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.