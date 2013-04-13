A US Congressman Is Holding A Bizarre Press Conference About A Deleted Flirty Tweet To Cyndi Lauper

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) announced Friday morning that he will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss a couple of flirty, now-deleted tweets to singer Cyndi Lauper.



The website Politwoops, which is run by the Sunlight Foundation, captured Cohen’s two tweets to Lauper that he subsequently deleted. Cohen composed the tweets after seeing Lauper perform on Tuesday at the White House’s Memphis Soul event on Tuesday.

Here are the tweets:

Cohen also singled out Lauper’s performance in a House floor speech on Thursday.

“While there were a lot of great performers there, I want to put a particular shoutout to Ms. Cyndi Lauper,” Cohen said. “She’s special.”

This isn’t the first time Cohen’s deleted tweets have caused a stir. In February, he tweeted an acronym for “I love you” at a model on Twitter who he subsequently revealed was his daughter.

We’ll update with more from the press conference at 1 p.m.

