No One Wants To Buy Steve Cohen's Unbelievable $US98 Million Upper East Side Penthouse [PHOTOS]

Some people just don’t know how to appreciate a deal.

According to Page Six, Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen — whose hedge fund S.A.C. Capital plead guilty to insider trading last year — can’t unload his Upper East Side duplex penthouse, and it’s upsetting him a great deal.

From Page Six:

One source tells us, “Cohen hasn’t had a buyer, and he blames his broker. Furious is not the word. He’s had enough.” But another source sniffed, “The lack of a buyer might be because some feel the place might have some bad karma.”

The apartment has been on sale for over a year, and has already seen once price chop, from $US115 million to $US98 million.

What more must Cohen give?

Corcoran has the details of the 9,000 square foot, 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom apartment at One Beacon Court. It’s definitely impressive, especially considering that Cohen bought the space for a mere $US24 million. Look and see for yourself.

