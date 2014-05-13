No One Wants To Buy Steve Cohen's Unbelievable $US98 Million Upper East Side Penthouse [PHOTOS]

Julia La Roche, Julie Zeveloff, Linette Lopez
Some people just don’t know how to appreciate a deal.

According to Page Six, Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen — whose hedge fund S.A.C. Capital plead guilty to insider trading last year — can’t unload his Upper East Side duplex penthouse, and it’s upsetting him a great deal.

From Page Six:

One source tells us, “Cohen hasn’t had a buyer, and he blames his broker. Furious is not the word. He’s had enough.” But another source sniffed, “The lack of a buyer might be because some feel the place might have some bad karma.”

The apartment has been on sale for over a year, and has already seen once price chop, from $US115 million to $US98 million.

What more must Cohen give?

Corcoran has the details of the 9,000 square foot, 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom apartment at One Beacon Court. It’s definitely impressive, especially considering that Cohen bought the space for a mere $US24 million. Look and see for yourself.

The apartment features a stunning living room with 24 foot ceilings.

Here's another angle of the living room.

There's a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Here's another angle...

This is the reception room.

Again, more stunning views.

Now we're back in the living room.

It has great double-height ceilings.

There's that statue of Pablo Picasso, dominating the room.

Here's the dining area.

Gorgeous views abound.

The view from the kitchen.

A dining nook.

There are four bedrooms. The master suite has an office, sitting room and 2 baths.

Here's the office.

The sitting room...

And the gorgeous bath with white marble walls and black granite floors and two dressing rooms.

The floor plan for the lower level...

The floor plan for the upper level...

Another famous piece of NYC real estate was recently price-chopped.

