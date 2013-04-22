Steve Cohen Is Pitching To New Investors At Yankee Stadium Today

Reuters/ Steve MarcusBillionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, who runs SAC Capital, will be making an appearance at Yankee Stadium today, the New York Post’s Michelle Celarier reports.



According to the Post, Cohen will be attending the annual Goldman Sachs U.S. Hedge Fund Symposium, a cap intro event put on by that bank’s prime brokerage division.

Cohen, who owns a stake in the New York Mets, will be pitching perspective investors at the stadium along with other hedge fund hot-shots. He was at the event last year.

Cohen’s SAC Capital has come under scrutiny in the last several months over alleged insider trading. In November, the government filed insider trading charges against a former SAC portfolio manager, Mathew Martoma.

Back in February, CNBC’s Kate Kelly reported that SAC clients had asked to withdraw $1.68 billion in the first quarter.

SAC, which has $15 billion assets under management, has about $9 billion belonging to Cohen and SAC employees and the remainder is outside capital.

SAC recently had a $602 million settlement over alleged insider trading with the SEC conditionally approved by a judge.

Cohen has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

