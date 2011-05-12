Steve Cohen: Markets Will Rally In Second Half, Worries About '12, Deficit Is "Elephant In The Room"

It’s very rare you hear much market commentary from SAC Capital boss Steve Cohen.
He’s being interviewed at the SALT conference in Las Vegas, and some his commentary is on Twitter.
- He’s calling the deficit the “elephant in the room” but predicts it will be fixed because the market will demand it. (via @milesnadal)
- Cohen predicts a market pause but a rally in the second half.
- More than anything he’s worried about a growth stallout in 2012.
- The commodities selloff, he says, markes a good time to get into energy equiteis (via Nathaniel Baker)
We’ll pub more as we see it.
