Steve Cohen Invited Guy Fieri To His Mansion For Hot Dogs And May Have Paid Him $US100,000 To Do So

Page Six unearthed this gemin a new book about billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen paying Guy Fieri to spend the day with him eating diner food.

From Page Six:

Cohen paid Fieri to drive around Connecticut with him to reenact a fantasy episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” reveals Allen Salkin in his book, “From Scratch: Inside the Food Network.” But after “Cohen paid Guy Fieri $US100,000 to be his friend for a day,” Salkin writes the odd couple became so close that the chef’s top-rated show even featured Cohen’s favourite hot-dog spot, the (perhaps appropriately titled) Super Duper Weenie.

A spokesperson for Cohen told Page Six that the story is not true, but said they do know each other.

We found the episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” featuring the Fairfield, Connecticut-based Super-Duper Weenie. In it, Fieri says his “friends” Alex and Steve (a.k.a. Cohen and his wife) were the ones who told him about it.

Fieri said they invited him over to their house for dinner one night and the hot dog truck showed up.

Also, speaking of the Super Duper Weenie, Cohen got the hot dog truck to stop by SAC Capital Advisor’s Stamford, Conn., headquarters the day the fund was criminally indicted on insider trading charges. SAC may end up paying a record fine of $US1.8 billion to settle those charges.

