GOP counsel Steve Castor brought a reusable grocery bag instead of a briefcase to an impeachment hearing

At the Monday hearing in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, the Republicans’ counsel, Steve Castor, raised some eyebrows with his unique choice of a bag to transport his documents.

A clip of the hearing from C-SPAN showed Castor entering the room with what appeared to be a reusable shopping bag from the grocery chain Fresh Market, setting it on the table, and removing some folders and other materials.

Internet commentators were both bewildered and slightly amused by Castor bringing a shopping bag to the hearing, with some initially identifying it incorrectly as a Whole Foods bag.

“hey you’re bringing your briefcase today for your nationally televised impeachment hearing right?” “no no i’ll be fine with this.”pic.twitter.com/Uw27J337ra — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 9, 2019

A Wegmans bag would have swung the impeachment, Whole Foods not so much pic.twitter.com/ff0KveUib3 — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) December 9, 2019

That time your lawyer makes a stop at the Whole Foods hot bar, on his way to defend you in Congress. pic.twitter.com/BifmoY7t3X — Lizz "Hollywood Death Cult" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) December 9, 2019

This Congressional Hearing brought to you by Whole Foods. — Kristen Zadroga-Hart (@kzadrogahart) December 9, 2019

This is literally me with all my binders for elementary school IEP meetings for my kid. Only my BEST Whole Foods bag! Surprised he went recycled plastic over the canvas option. Bold move. — MegSF (@DreamCrushn) December 9, 2019

That man walked in like your momma bringing cupcakes for the whole class after she done worked third shift. https://t.co/Q5QfTJmatn — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) December 9, 2019

