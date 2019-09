If you ever see someone with shifty eyes on CNBC doing a remote segment, this is why.



Steve Case snapped this photo and posted it to Twitter writing “Live on CNBC Squawk Box by satellite This is what I see.”

Looks less like he’s going to be on TV as a guest and more like he’s been captured and held for ransom.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.