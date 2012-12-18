Steve Case: Startups That Go Public Create Jobs, Those That Get Sold Don't

When Steve Case took AOL public in 1992, his company had raised only $10 million and had a market cap of $70 million — a far cry from the Zyngas and Facebooks of today.



Case explained at our IGNITION conference recently why he thinks the IPO market has become a place for larger, more established companies rather than early stage startups, and how that has hurt the economy.

But he is optimistic the JOBS Act, passed earlier this year, which will allow small businesses to enter the IPO market.

Watch below an excerpt from our interview with Case on the IPO market.

