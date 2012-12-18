AOL Founder Steve Case Predicts What The Next Internet Revolution Will Look Like

Fred Wilson, a Union Square Ventures partner and a prominent investor in companies like Zynga and Twitter, recently argued that it’s harder for consumer startups to get VC funding because the industry has matured and is moving away from the web to mobile, and that late investors are no longer interested in that field.



While many disagree, the question of whether there’s still opportunity for new internet companies and trends is valid.

We asked co-founder of AOL and current CEO of Revolution Ventures, Steve Case at our IGNITION conference, what he thought the next phase of the web was, and if he agreed with Wilson’s assertions.

Watch the video below to see why Case thinks there will be a second internet revolution and what it might look like.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

