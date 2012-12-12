AOL Co-Founder Steve Case Hopes For This Fast-Track Immigration Plan For Foreign Entrepreneurs

The immigration debate has been raging for some time now in Washington. Broad immigration reform eluded President Obama in his first term, but many think it’s sure to be addressed in his second.



While any change to the current system will likely affect the overall U.S. economy, reforming policies concerning high-skilled immigrants is what many businesses and entrepreneurs are concerned with.

At our IGNITION conference recently, former CEO and co-founder of AOL Steve Case, spoke to our own Henry Blodget about the importance of immigration reform for the economy and why addressing high-skilled immigration separately from the broader immigration issue would do a great deal to increase entrepreneurship in America.

Watch the video below to see the discussion.

