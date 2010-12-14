Steve Case: Watch Out Twitter, Other Companies Are Waiting For You To Screw Up

In hindsight, Steve Case should have turned AOL Instant Messanger (AIM) into something more like Skype.



Can Twitter become more than just the next AIM and become a great business? Steve Case thinks Dick Costolo and the Twitter team will find ways to make money, but they need to watch out. Other companies could jump in and eat Twitter’s lunch if they don’t find an effective way to monetise.

