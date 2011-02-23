Steve Case Has Been Hanging Out With Barack Obama All Day

While the Valley’s bigwigs had to fight each other for Barack Obama’s attention at last week’s big dinner, former AOL chief Steve Case basically had the President all to himself today.



They were flying to Cleveland together as part of Obama’s small business initiative.

Steve Case was named the head of Obama’s entrepreneurship initiative, called Startup America.

Case tweeted photos of his travel on Air Force One just to remind you how much better his life is than yours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.