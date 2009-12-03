AOL-Time Warner Still Makes Sense Strategically, Says Steve Case

Time Warner (TWX) will spin-off AOL next week — almost 10 years after the companies merged in a $182 billion deal many now consider among the worst in business history.



But today, we discovered one key player in that deal still believes. About 1:10 into this clip, former AOL CEO Steve Case tells CNBC he still thinks the deal was the right idea.

“I really believed that Time Warner could provide a broadband path for AOL and that AOL could help digitize Time Warner’s businesses. Strategically, I still think that makes since. For us, there were a lot of challenges around execution. Vision is one thing. Execution is another.”

Watch:



