Michael Scott Is Dead: There Goes Any Hope For 'The Office'

In what seems like a cruel but kind of hilarious joke, Steve Carell has tweeted a violent end to Michael Scott, his iconic “boss” character from “The Office.”



Photo: Steve Carell, Twitter

Carell seems to be making a reference to M*A*S*H here, but who would believe that anyone would let a man who has so much trouble with diversity leave the United States? And what happened with the love of Michael Scott’s life Holly (Amy Ryan)?

If Carell is being serious (well, as serious as one can be about a situation as ridiculous as this), the actor/comedian has effectively silenced those pesky and persistent rumours about his possible return to “The Office” for good.

Considering how lacking in quality most of the episodes have been this past season, we don’t blame Carell for not wanting to come back. But we’re just sad that we officially will never again see Michael Scott’s best characters: Agent Michael Scarn, Prison Mike, Ping, Michael Klump and so many more.

