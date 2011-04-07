WATCH: Steve Carell Leaves "The Office" April 28 -- Here Is The Trailer For The Next Thing You'll See Him In

Steve Carell has already packed up his desk at Dunder Mifflin — his last episode is April 28.



But good news — you’ll only have to wait three months to see his goofy, loveable mug onscreen.

Along with Julianne Moore, Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone, Carell stars in the romantic comedy “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” out July 29.

Yeah, we know — bad name. But the trailer will build your expectations right back up.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

