Steve Carell's North Korea-Based Thriller Scrapped After Sony Scandal

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Steve Carell’s latest movie shelved thanks to Sony hack.

On the heels of news that major theatre chains caved to scary threats by hackers and won’t be showing Sony’s “The Interview,” New Regency announced that their new movie based in North Korea is also cancelled.

The thriller film, set to star Steve Carell and directed by Gore Verbinski, is titled “Pyongyang” and is about a Westerner recounting his experiences of working in North Korea for a year.

The film, written by Steve Conrad, is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Guy Delisle.

The initial attack on Sony occurred a month before the studio was set to release the Seth Rogen and James Franco comedy “The Interview,” about two journalists recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The Pyongyang government denounced the film as “undisguised sponsoring of terrorism, as well as an act of war” in a letter to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in June.

Since then, there have been a series of attacks against Sony urging the studio not to release “The Interview.”

