As Steve Carell Departs "The Office," Here Are 12 Other TV Bosses Worth Living For

Tonight, NBC’s “The Office” bids a final farewell to faithful Scranton branch manager Michael Scott — and with him, star Steve Carell.
We still don’t know who’s replacing him (and we’ve been speculating plenty).
But we can comfort you with this: television is rife with wonderfully fun-to-watch bosses right now.
So if you’re anticipating a painful bout of Scott-withdrawal, get to know these characters — and quick, before much of the primetime TV disappears for the summer.
Critics once feared that Poehler's Knope would play like a Michael Scott redux. But she's more than come into her own -- and we root for the Madeleine Albright devotee just as we've always cheered for Scott.
He's Knope's beef-happy superior -- and the anti-boss, the only man we know whose lips curl into a mustache-hidden smile at the threat of a government shutdown.
The word fabulous is overused today -- but that's what Baranski's law-firm partner is. There's a 'Mad Men' quality to her tailored-suit-rocking, scotch-swilling performance -- but it's her dry one-liners that make her such a joy to watch.
The show may be flagging, but Piven's spastic agent extraordinaire can still coax a laugh out of us -- especially when he's in a scene with Beverly D'Angelo.
He only dashes in and out of the gang's study room -- often in costumes that beg to be mocked -- but Rash's clueless, lonely Pelton is impossible not to love onscreen.
And you thought Michael Scott had no boundaries. Cox's Cobb is the ultimate sweetheart pushover -- but her intentions are so good, and her foibles so fun, we can't hold her terrible management skills against her.
If you're not watching 'Bob's Burgers,' start -- Fox has given it a second season pickup, largely thanks to the tired, curmudgeonly restaurant owner played by Benjamin.
Kathleen Rose Perkins, John Pankow and Daisy Haggard (not pictured) nail the absurd thickness of network executives without becoming caricatures. Can't you hear the phony laughter?
Now, stick with us on this one. Even if you find Stanger horrifically abrasive, admit that she does make you laugh -- if only out of pure, scandalized shock.
'Any area I physically enter is instantly named after me. There's Turner Field, Turner centre and Turner Lincoln Memorial.'
