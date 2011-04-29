As Steve Carell Departs "The Office," Here Are 12 Other TV Bosses Worth Living For

Tonight, NBC’s “The Office” bids a final farewell to faithful Scranton branch manager Michael Scott — and with him, star Steve Carell.



We still don’t know who’s replacing him (and we’ve been speculating plenty).

But we can comfort you with this: television is rife with wonderfully fun-to-watch bosses right now.

So if you’re anticipating a painful bout of Scott-withdrawal, get to know these characters — and quick, before much of the primetime TV disappears for the summer.

