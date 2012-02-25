Steve Carell Just Joined Twitter And Is Already Nailing 'That's What She Said' Jokes

On Thursday, Steve Carell announced he had joined Twitter by writing, “I am in.”



Giving his 135,367 (at last count) followers a chance to respond with his famous catchphrase “That’s what she said” Carell then remained silent until an hour ago when he just tweeted four statements that would make his “Office” character Michael Scott very proud.

Take a look below.

(That’s what she said.)

