These Bitter-Tweeting Hollywood Players Are Furious Steve Carell Didn't Win The Emmy Last Night

We just need to get this out of our systems and be done with it.



The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences passing over Steve Carell for the best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series will, without a doubt, go down as one of the biggest awards-show snubs of all time.

Carell was nominated six times for his longrunning, starring role on NBC’s “The Office” — and never won.

And never will, now that his tearful departure from the series is long behind him.

Instead of Carell, the Emmy went to Jim Parsons, the quick-tongued star of “The Big Bang Theory.”

Parsons also won the award last year.

The snub to Carell was a stunning one — and not just because of the so-called “cumulative win” theory (that he’d get the award for his entire “Office” reel rather than just last season).

Carell was graceful, raw and hilarious in his swan-song season. It stood worthily alone.

In any case, what’s done is done: and the dazed reaction to the Emmys shutting out Carell is just starting to roll in today.

Along with us little people, plenty of celebrities are crying foul.

