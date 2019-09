Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital

Steve Burke is taking over as CEO of NBC Universal once the deal with GE closes.After Comcast officially fired Jeff Zucker last week, Burke was expected to take on the top slot at NBC.



Burke is the COO at Comcast.

Here’s the release announcing the move.

