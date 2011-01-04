Steve Blank On capitalising Startups

Yesterday I ran into this website, the Shoshin Project (I think it’s new-ish), where they have all kinds of really great videos of big minds sharing their ideas on important topics. One of my favourites is from Steve Blank, where he makes a point about the funding of startups, how it’s changed from IPOs and staying independent to being acquired by existing, larger firms. Have a look:







