Jamie Dimon Writes Employees: Please Join Me In Wishing Steve Black The Best

Just months after promoting him to Executive Vice President, Jamie Dimon is saying goodbye to Steve Black.



From the memo, which is available on Dealbreaker:

I have deep respect and admiration for Steve’s partnership and have learned much from him through the years.

The best part of Steve’s legacy are the many talented people at the company he hired, developed or inspired.

Please join me in thanking Steve and wishing him the best in all of his future endeavours.

Black was previously JPMorgan Chase’s Executive Vice President.

Before that, he was Executive Chairman of J.P. Morgan’s investment bank, reporting to CEO Jamie Dimon. According to his official bio, he is a member of JPMorgan Chase’s Operating Committee and Executive Committee.

He became Executive Chairman in September 2009 after serving as co-CEO of the Investment Bank for five years.

