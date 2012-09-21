Steve Bing Just Pledged A HUGE Amount To The Motion Picture & TV Fund

The producer’s $30 million pledge matches that of Barry Diller.

Add another large donation to Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Motion Picture and Television Fund campaign. The MPTF announced producer Steve Bing will contribute $30 million to the fundraiser.



The “Marley” producer joins a long list of donors including Barry Diller, Rupert Murdoch, Tom Cruise, and Kurt and Michael Douglas.

With Bing’s latest donation, the MPTF will reach two thirds of its $350 million goal set by Katzenberg.

The contributions are expected to provide for the future retiring industry members, according to Ken Scherer, CEO of the MPTF Foundation.

