Steve Bartman spokesperson calls chances of a World Series appearance 'slim, none, and no chance,' and that is probably for the best

Thirteen years after Steve Bartman infamously reached for a foul ball in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series when the Cubs were on the brink of going to the World Series, many would like to see the him back at Wrigley. Now it seems like that is not going to happen.

Ray Sanchez of CNN spoke with Frank Murtha, a sports agent and family friend who has served as Bartman’s spokesperson for the past 13 years. Murtha was asked if Bartman might make an appearance at Wrigley Field during the World Series, perhaps to throw out a first pitch. Murtha’s answer seemingly shut the door on the possibility.

“The likelihood that he would return to throw out a first ball or anything like that is probably slim, none and no chance,” Murtha said. “Steve just wishes the Cubs well and has no interest in being any distraction from whatever happens to them.”

Bartman was a distraction in 2003. With the Cubs up 3-2 on the Marlins and five outs from the World Series, Bartman reached for a foul ball. Left fielder Moises Alou threw a fit, seeming to believe he would have caught the ball. Fans turned on Bartman and he had to be escorted from the park as the Cubs went on to lose both Game 6 and Game 7 the following night.



The calls for Bartman to throw out a first pitch have grown steadily louder since the Cubs won the National League pennant, from fans, to blogs, and even Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis, who grew up a Cubs fan.

“He didn’t deserve all of that,” Kipnis said in a USA Today story by Bob Nightengale. “He’s a very loyal fan, who wanted a foul ball, and the way the events turned, made him into a scapegoat … If he threw out a first pitch, I think everyone would go nuts.”

While it seems like many Cubs would like to bring Bartman back to Wrigley, it is probably a terrible idea. What happens if Bartman throws out a first pitch and the Cubs lose that game? What if they lose it in some horrific fashion? Who will get blamed? Bartman.

As for Bartman. He still hasn’t spoken about the incident since issuing a short statement the day after Game 6 in 2003.

According to Sanchez, Bartman still lives in Chicago, works at a financial firm, and is still a Cubs fan.

In fact, while it has not been confirmed, Tom Waddle of ESPN Radio in Chicago says that he has heard that Bartman has indeed been to Cubs games since the incident in 2003.

“It is my understanding that he has actually been to games, Waddle said on ESPN Radio. “He’s just done it in a very low key, kinda secretive fashion. He remains a Cubs fan.”

Murtha also told Newsday that the Cubs have indeed invited him back to Wrigley. Bartman spurned those invitations along with numerous lucrative offers to make personal appearances.

Among the offers turned down by Murtha, according to Sanchez, were book proposals, “six-figure” offers to do a commercial, a six-week Florida vacation, and even a Broadway play.

While Murtha says that Bartman’s goal “has been to return to a normal life,” he also concedes that there is still a safety concern, and that Steve still receives threats.

“There’s a certain number of people in our society who are wrapped real tight and they’re a couple of bricks short of a full load,” Murtha told Newsday. “Death threats and the like show up on social media, attempts to get through to him at his workplace.”

So it seems unlikely that Bartman will show up to Wrigley during the World Series. But maybe if they win it all, he will finally step out from the darkness and help the rest of Wrigleyville find some closure.

