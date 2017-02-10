Steve Bannon reportedly once tried to get Mel Gibson to make a mutant Nazi movie

Before Steve Bannon became a chief strategist for President Donald Trump or headed up media outlet Breitbart News, he was best known as a filmmaker of right-wing projects and a major figure in the small conservative community within the movie industry.

Some of the projects he made included the Ronald Reagan documentary “In the Face of Evil,” the Sarah Palin doc “The Undefeated,” and a movie in 2010 called “Fire from the Heartland: The Awakening of the Conservative Woman.”

But it’s a project that’s been on his shelf for years that looks to be one of his most radical.

The Daily Beast reports that Bannon shopped an 11-page outline around Hollywood in the early 2000s titled “The Singularity: Resistance Is Futile” (the alternative title was “The Harvest of the Damned”), a documentary-style movie that touches on everything from Adolf Hitler to mutants and cloning.

And according to the story, Bannon’s longtime writing partner Julia Jones says Bannon even met with Mel Gibson in hopes that the star could get the movie made.

The movie, for which Bannon was to be writer, producer, and director, would be a mix of science, history, and politics that looks at arrogant scientists trying to perfect mankind, forced sterilization, and modern biotechnology.

The outline is spread out into 22 segments across four sections. The Daily Beast reports that one part opens with two minutes covering Nazi theories and practices of racial purity. Segment 12 reads: “The perfectibility of life through a human-controlled elite race that will bring about a better world.”

Other segments touch on Christianity, Enlightenment, and a new Garden of Eden that features “clones, mutants, and designer humans.”

According to Jones, the outline was written soon after “In the Face of Evil” was made, “but nothing ever came of it.”

However, Jones confirms that Bannon did talk to Mel Gibson about securing financing for the movie.

“At one point, Steve came [into the office] and said he met with Mel. ‘We’re gonna do a cloning documentary with Mel Gibson,’ he told me,” Jones told the Daily Beast.

Bannon’s spokesperson told the Daily Beast that he was “super busy” to comment. Gibson’s publicist told the site the story is “fake news.”

This is not the first time a story has surfaced of the kind of movies Bannon tried to get off the ground. Last week the Washington Post published excerpts of a draft for a Bannon movie about how Muslim extremists could try to turn the US into the “Islamic States of America.”

Other Bannon-led projects that have been revealed include a Shakespearean hip-hop musical about the 1992 Los Angeles riots and an adaptation of “Titus Andronicus” set “on the moon with creatures from outer space.”

