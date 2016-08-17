2 new managers are now running Donald Trump's campaign

Breitbart News CEO Steve Bannon and GOP strategist Kellyanne Conway are now running Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign, according to various media reports.

Bannon is the newly installed campaign CEO and Conway, who first joined Trump’s team in July, has been promoted to campaign manager.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the campaign shakeup, which has been confirmed by the Washington Post and the New York Times.

“I want to win,” Trump told the WSJ. “That’s why I’m bringing on fantastic people who know how to win and love to win.”

Campaign chairman Paul Manafort will keep his title, but it’s unclear what his new role in the campaign will be.

Trump’s poll numbers have significantly trailed behind rival Hillary Clinton’s in recent weeks, both in national polling and in battleground states.

